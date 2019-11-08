After the elections under the local government reform in October 1989, Hastings District Council mayor Jeremy Dwyer and Napier City Council mayor Alan Dick met on October 25 for an hour, and decided the two councils would have regular consultation – both formal and informal.

On the way to the meeting with Alan, Jeremy was thinking of a phrase which would sum up what they were trying to achieve, and he believed he found it – "The ebbing tide of parochialism must turn into a receding wave which does not return."

For over a century, the close proximity of Hastings

