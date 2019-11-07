If the Black Caps cricket team's basketball skills mirror their cricket ones England will dominate tomorrow night's T20 international at Napier's McLean Park.

That was the verdict of Hawke's Bay Community Fitness Centre Trust's Flaxmere Primary Schools Selection Group student Tia Mataira after her 11-strong group took on the Black Caps in a basketball game at the trust's EIT Institute of Sport and Health facility in Hastings this morning.

"They can't play basketball," Mataira joked.

But the 13-year Peterhead School Year 8 pupil who is a Hawke's Bay under-15 basketball and softball representative was thrilled by the Black Caps surprise

