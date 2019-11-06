Re a stadium for either Tauranga or Rotorua (News, October 26).

Appropriate facilities need to be available to residents in all communities but the provision of facilities that cater for regional and international events require a broader base of consideration.

If the Bay of Plenty wants to attract major events then facilities which are superior to any currently available needs to be established.

The most cost-effective way to establish such facilities is to broaden the attraction to use them to as many users, public and participants, as possible.

Advertisement

The establishment cost of such a facility is substantial so the more one can spread the cost the better. Getting people to and from such a facility and in and out of same is a major consideration.

Tauranga, Rotorua and Whakatane have always claimed a position of eminence but the region's logistical centre was readily accepted as Paengaroa, as evidenced by the horse-and-carriage changing station.

What has changed? All major highways linking the three dominant communities lead to Paengaroa and there is a railway line linking Tauranga and Whakatane right alongside.

Need I mention the TEL?

Paengaroa serves the best interests of all.

(Abridged)

L. Kelvin O'Hara

Te Puke



Freedom of speech

How fantastic and refreshing it is to have Andrew Hollis on the council.

Advertisement

Here is a person who is prepared to not only stand up and voice his opinions but also stand by his opinions.

It is called freedom of speech. That is why more than 7000 people voted for him.

At last we have a councillor who will not be intimidated by others.

Rosemary Cullen

Bayfair

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz