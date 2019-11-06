A pair of Waipu business owners are ecstatic after their baking creation won two prizes at the New Zealand Vegan Pie Awards.

Tania Sumich and Murray Lane, who run the Logan MacLean café in the Waipu, were amongst the 19 contestants at this year's awards organised by the Vegan Society of Aotearoa New Zealand.

Their Cock-a-Leekie chicken and leek pie came second runner-up in the Vegan Chicken category, which was dominated by pies from two Auckland eateries.

In the most popular category, Café Boutique, Logan MacLean's Rendang – a Malaysian coconut curry pie – also ranked third.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sumich was excited

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.