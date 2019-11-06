Halloween and Guy Fawkes. Call me an old curmudgeon if you will but I say we should ignore them both.

Halloween. Sure, it's cool that kids want to dress up and chew and suck their way to dental decay but does it have to be in macabre costumes? Might there be a nicer way of bringing ghouls and gobstoppers together?

We're lucky, I suppose. Ours is a two-acre block so it's quite a walk up the gravel drive. We don't really get bothered but, if we lived in a more accessible location, I have a feeling that I could become

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.