How did Tauranga get it so wrong?

When it comes to our neighbouring city Rotorua I think there are a few leaves we could pluck out of their book.

I like the vibe and atmosphere in Rotorua. There is just something about the place which is hard to put your finger on. Maybe it is the big emphasis it puts on Māori and New Zealand culture that gives you the warm fuzzies?



I know it has its homelessness and gang issues but every city has problems.

Rotorua also has it in spades when it comes to visitor attractions and activities.

When you take out the stunning beaches, Mount Maunganui and the malls and shops, there isn't a whole lot to do in Tauranga.

When family and friends visit us in Pāpāmoa we always end up travelling out of the region to give them a slice of the Bay.

I think it is a shame Tauranga is lacking in the main essentials every city of a similar size has. A museum instantly springs to mind alongside a greater focus on the arts, culture and attractions for people to enjoy.

Earlier this year calls for a second referendum to gauge support for a museum were quashed by the council, at the time a decision slammed by Tangata Whenua representatives.

Our city has outgrown its quaint beachside image and with the current population boom I believe there needs to be more on offer.

The moving here for the lifestyle change and scenery has done its dash. We have dined out on that for too long.

This week Redwoods Treewalk in Rotorua announced a $1.5 million expansion which would create about 10 to 15 jobs.

The new venture would allow eight people per trip to be attached to the trees via safety cable.

At the NZ Tourism Awards in October Redwoods Treewalk & Nightlights alongside MDA Experiences and Murupara's Stray & Kohutapu Lodge won their respective categories.

I am not suggesting Tauranga aims to be the next biggest tourism hotspot. We are certainly punching above our weight with concerts such as Bay Dreams and One Love plus national and international cricket matches at the Bay Oval and the Tauranga Arts Festival.

But it is time to get some soul and encourage more investment into things people can go and see and do.