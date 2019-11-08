On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The council confirmed the budget for making and installing the sculpture was unchanged and there would be no change to the $388,000 contribution the council had made.
The project had faced numerous delays, firstly when it was discovered only a limited number of companies in the world were capable of constructing the design and again when changes to the laminate used to make the sculpture meant more material was needed than expected.
Since its announcement, the sculpture has drawn disdain from writers of letters to the editor. The opposition centred around cost and its size which could block drivers' visions.
The project had required 1700 pieces, 17,300 hours of printing, and more than 252km of biodegradable thermoplastic.
The sculpture was designed by an artist from the New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute/Te Puia, was inspired by the story of Te Arawa chief Ngatoroirangi, who was responsible for the safe passage of people to New Zealand.