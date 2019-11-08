A date has still not yet been set for the installation of the controversial sculpture bound for the Hemo roundabout but there are hopes construction will be finished by the end of spring.

In order for the installation to happen a number of factors need to fall into place.

The 12m-high sculpture was first intended to be installed in July 2017, more than two years ago, and to cost $500,000.

In March, documents released to the Rotorua Daily Post revealed the cost of installing and making the sculpture had risen to $743,029, an estimated $204,361 overspend.

The sculpture is being constructed at Kilwell Fibretube and the two helices that form the sculpture will need to be flown in by helicopter.

In a recent written statement, Rotorua Lakes Council said moving the sculpture required "aligning the timing for road closure, calm weather and the availability of the transport helicopter".

"Pinpointing a date for installation will depend on those three factors coming together ... These aspects are out of council's control."

The council statement said the inner helix of the sculpture was up in the Kilwell car park and construction of the outer helix was progressing.

The sculpture at Kilwell Fibretube in September when part of the inner helix was lifted into place. Photo / Supplied

"The team at Kilwell are working through an issue with the alignment of a section of the outer helix but are working to complete it as close to the end of spring as they can."

The council confirmed the budget for making and installing the sculpture was unchanged and there would be no change to the $388,000 contribution the council had made.

The project had faced numerous delays, firstly when it was discovered only a limited number of companies in the world were capable of constructing the design and again when changes to the laminate used to make the sculpture meant more material was needed than expected.

Since its announcement, the sculpture has drawn disdain from writers of letters to the editor. The opposition centred around cost and its size which could block drivers' visions.

The project had required 1700 pieces, 17,300 hours of printing, and more than 252km of biodegradable thermoplastic.

The sculpture was designed by an artist from the New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute/Te Puia, was inspired by the story of Te Arawa chief Ngatoroirangi, who was responsible for the safe passage of people to New Zealand.

Kilwell Fibretube did not want to comment.