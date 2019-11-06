BAY NEWS BITES

Santana Hobson inspired judges with her business creation, becoming Top Energy YES Northland Company of the Year for The Lion Foundation Young Enterprise Scheme.

Hobson, a 19-year-old student of Kaikohe's Hiwa i Te Rangi (Northland College School for Young Parents), created Peepi Packs, handmade baby gift bags for new mothers.

To win the regional title, Hobson, with her Peepi Packs completed a variety of business milestones during the year culminating in pitching the business to a panel of judges at the Copthorne Hotel in Waitangi.

