Northern AdvocateUpdated

Determination takes Elyse Lewis and police dog Mist to top

11 minutes to read
Constable Elyse Lewis and Mist are a winning combination and are on the beat tracking offenders in Northland. Photo / Michael Cunningham

By
Kristin Edge

Reporter

Whangārei-based police dog Mist and handler Constable Elyse Lewis are New Zealand's top crimefighting canine duo.
Reporter Kristin Edge spends a night shift chasing crims with the champion combination and discovers what determination it takes to

