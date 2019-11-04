Bill Whitlock (Letters, November 2) is quite right.

Gun licences should be similar to car licences. You need a drivers licence to buy a car from a dealer.

The car is then registered and can be traced by its number plate.

Should you dispose of it, change of ownership is needed. Regular warrants of fitness and registration and for a selection of the community renewal of the driver's licence, all at the owner's expense, are mandatory.

Advertisement

The saying "locks only deter honest people" is often quoted.

If there is a law, those who break it can then be prosecuted. If there is no law, we have anarchy.

(Abridged)

Marie Booth

Rotorua



Captain Cook talk fascinating

Regarding the U3A Forum on October 16, a huge thank you to Melvyn (Mel) Bowen – master mariner and maritime historian – for his most enlightening talk on Captain James Cook's first voyage to New Zealand.

Interspersed with anecdotes, Bowen had a large captive audience of members, and visitors, as he navigated Cook's journey around New Zealand with his pointer.

It was fascinating to learn a bit more about Cook's voyage.

(Abridged)

Advertisement

Pauleen Wilkinson

Rotorua

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 250 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz