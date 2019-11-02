COMMENT

It's that time of year again, when all the hand-wringers come out to complain about fireworks.

They went on sale at midnight on Friday and firefighters have already warned we'll likely see three periods of "heavy use" this year - tonight, Guy Fawkes (November 5) and next weekend.

I predict equally heavy use of social media on those same dates, with great long threads of outraged people blaming their scared pets and sleepless babies on the neighbours' backyard display.

No doubt some isolated incident of misadventure or misbehaviour will reignite a national debate in the media about banning private sales of fireworks.

It will have a little extra oomph this year, with an almost two-thirds majority of councils having supported a call to ask the Government to bring in a ban back in July.

The debate about fireworks is not unwarranted. Fireworks can be dangerous in the wrong hands. People get hurt, property gets damaged, firefighters have a bad time.

But none of that is a reason to throw a wet blanket over everyone's fun.

There are already lots of sensible ways to restrict and regulate the use of fireworks.

Young people can't buy them. The sales period is only a few days a year. They aren't allowed in vulnerable and, in most regions, public places. Plus, all the extra-dangerous ones have been banned.

Public displays are also perfectly fine - though spending public money to celebrate an imported tradition originating in 17th century England seems a bit weird to me. But what the heck. Safety first.

These are all reasonable steps for a caring society to take.

A restriction on the days fireworks can be lit would be an acceptable next step, but a ban on public sales is taking it too far.

Because fireworks are fun.

Growing up in rural New Zealand, bonfire night was an event. The whole community came. I remember being all rugged up, lying on the hood of the Jackaroo with my brother and watching the sky light up and the bonfire burn. It was magic.

There were mishaps - a shed door scorched, a tree alight - but all were handled with water and common sense before anything got too serious.

Personal responsibility matters. People with animals should take appropriate precautions. Parents shouldn't let their kids loose with a box of bangers. People planning to set a few off at home should warn/invite the neighbours and make sure it's safe.

Yes, fireworks pose dangers when in the hands of careless people. Same with alcohol, cars, matches, dogs and all manner of sharp things.

We can't respond to all potentially risky things with blanket bans.

Stupid people shouldn't get to ruin everything.

