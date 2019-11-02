COMMENT

It's that time of year again, when all the hand-wringers come out to complain about fireworks.

They went on sale at midnight on Friday and firefighters have already warned we'll likely see three periods of "heavy use" this year - tonight, Guy Fawkes (November 5) and next weekend.

I predict equally heavy use of social media on those same dates, with great long threads of outraged people blaming their scared pets and sleepless babies on the neighbours' backyard display.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

No doubt some isolated incident of misadventure or misbehaviour will reignite a national debate in the media about banning private

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.