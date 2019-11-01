As painful as it has been to admit, England outsmarted, and brought more intensity than we did to the semifinal last week.

Eddie Jones pulled out all stops; he worked the media machine with all he had in the lead-up. He lauded the All Blacks to channel every inch of psychological intensity he could away from our boys, and into his England team. Hansen didn't buy into the chat, and it worked a treat for Jones – left free to paint England as absolute underdogs, and paint his team into a corner where they had no option but to fight

