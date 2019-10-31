Elderly people may be fit and well, in the possession of a modern car and a valid driving licence, but when they have to face Tauranga's horrific traffic battle on the road to the supermarket, medical centre, dentist or other necessary journey they tremble in fear.

However there is hope for them in the shape of a modern sophisticated mobility scooter.

I live in one of the delightful leafy suburbs far away from the CBD and some distance from delights of shopping centres, but with a mobility scooter there are four supermarkets within range, in addition to three doctors, two dentists, three bank branches, two opticians and other very necessary aids to a comfortable retirement.

Our wonderful city council has laid out at great expense a network of cycle tracks through field and bush, straddling major highways with million-dollar bridges, so that it is possible to ride a mobility scooter to sylvan destinations well away from the fumes of the mass of SUVs cluttering our urban roads.

Advertisement

Exploring this network gives the possessor of a mobility scooter a new lease of life and returns the freedom that retirees once enjoyed in their long departed youth.

Robert Shaw

Pyes Pa



Congratulations!

Congratulations to Simone Anderson and her team for a magnificent Fringe Festival at the Tauranga Historic Village.

There was an outstanding selection of events and entertainment for all ages.

Tauranga is fortunate to have such talented and dedicated, passionate people.

Catherine Stewart

Otumoetai

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

Advertisement

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz