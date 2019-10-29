On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
I loved it. It was interesting and I learned a lot. Didn't get to see much of the excellent work by horse and riders though as I had my head down most of the time.
I didn't give my arm another thought, I hadn't felt any pain at all so I was a little surprised when a few days later the bruises popped up. Still didn't give it a thought. I was wearing long sleeves so it didn't matter really. But Saturday was a different story, beautiful sunshine and so out come the short sleeves.
I also happened to have a very bloodshot eye after poking it with my mascara.
So I got out my Thin Lizzy and brushed it over the bruises. It looked worse. Way too dark for that part of my arm, so I changed my top to cover them.
The bruises were visible when I next went to work and I found myself telling my work colleagues the entire story of how they appeared as if I had to defend Mr Neat.
It did get me thinking though about domestic violence and what lengths some men and women have to go to to cover up for their spouses' abuse.
Christmas is one of the busiest times for agencies that deal with domestic violence. Hawke's Bay has one of the worst reputations for domestic violence in New Zealand.
Brusies are relatively easy to cover up but other signs of domestic violence are much more visible. People will be fearful and nervous as if they are walking on eggshells. Also if you have a friend who suddenly stops coming to see you or doesn't want you to go to their house, start asking questions.
One of the problems is that people don't like to pry, but sometimes just asking someone if they are all right could be the catalyst for them to reach out for help.