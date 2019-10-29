We were discussing a visit to the plant shop. Talking about what we needed to get, stakes for the tomato plants, cucumber plants and so on.

Suddenly Mr Neat said, "Do you have any Thin Lizzy?"

For once I was silenced. My mind racing. What does he need Thin Lizzy for? Is he going to put makeup on his stakes or perhaps pretty up something in the shed.

Umm I might do, why do you ask?

He pointed at my upper arm and said "I'm not going out with you with those visible. People will jump to conclusions."

