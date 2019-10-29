COMMENT:

Who'd be a dairy owner these days?

Competing with big-chain supermarkets, working all hours to keep customers, and now wondering whether the next person walking through your doors has a knife. Or even worse, will they use it?

This week , this paper revealed the number of aggravated robberies, 33, in the Bay of Plenty dropped during the past two years. Despite the reduction, many robbers used weapons such as knives and hammers to threaten their victims into submission.

This must be terrifying.

