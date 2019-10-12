Tauranga police are appealing to the public for information following an armed robbery in Matua last night.



At 7.22pm yesterday a masked man entered the Matua Dairy on Levers Rd.



He presented a pistol at the shop attendant and left with minimal cash and was last seen turning down Ranui St.



The offender is believed to have spent time in the area prior to the robbery and police would like to speak to anyone who was nearby at the time, and saw anyone suspicious.



Police would also like to speak anyone who may have seen or have knowledge of a white Honda Stream station wagon in the area at the same time.



Any person with information can contact Tauranga Police on 07 577 4300 and ask to speak to Detective Constable Aaron Williams, or they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.