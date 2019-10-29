Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Gun register bill: Tauranga firearms owners hit back

Samantha Olley
By
5 mins to read
Pyes Pa resident Susanna Dunstan hunts with her family. Photo / George Novak

Pyes Pa resident Susanna Dunstan hunts with her family. Photo / George Novak

The first oral submissions on the Arms Legislation Bill are being heard in Wellington today, and Auckland and Christchurch will host further hearings tomorrow. The bill includes proposals for a firearm registry, as part of
READ MORE:
Firearms register announced as part of Government's second tranche of gun law reforms
National lays out 13 changes the Government needs to adopt before it supports more gun laws
Draft of Government's gun laws leaked
Government wants gun register, tighter rules on firearms licences, ban on visitors buying weapons

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.