"A resident also showed me a smaller group of mature pohutakawa that had been similarly destroyed by chainsaw last week in another part of the reserve."
She said she had informed the Wairoa District Council through its after-hours number and had also told the mayor.
"He was as shocked as I am. I hope the police are able to investigate this to stop any further destruction of these beautiful trees which were planted, I believe, to not only beautify and provide shade, but to help protect the sand dunes."
While the behaviour might be unusual in Wairoa, earlier this year Napier saw a spate of tree vandalism.
This included Norfolk pines along Marine Parade being poisoned, Westshore losing three karo trees and large pohutakawa being cut down in Ahuriri.
A police spokesperson said they were unaware of the incident.