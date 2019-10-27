Wairoa's mayor is fuming after mature pohutukawa trees were chopped town at Mahanga Beach, calling the act disgusting.

Around 10-12 mature pohutakawa trees, sometimes referred to as New Zealand's Christmas tree, have been chopped down at the small beach settlement at the base of Mahia Peninsula.

Mayor Craig Little said he thought it was something police should investigate.

He said not only are pohutakawa beautiful trees, but they provide shade and help combat coastal erosion.

While sometimes the odd tree is vandalised in the area, and a few years ago several nikau palms were poisoned, Little said he had not

