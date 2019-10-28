Vegan superpowers
Peter Shand takes a look at the V-Men — and Women who will be among the speakers and presenters at the Whangārei Vegan Festival.

The joke is, how do you spot a vegan? The punchline is, don't worry, they'll tell you soon enough.
Veganism has been in the news a lot lately. Regardless of animal-rights protesters disrupting shoppers in supermarkets, or celebrities making very public declarations, the vegan juggernaut seems to keep gathering momentum.

The Economist has just declared 2019 the Year of the Vegan, identifying millennials as the driving force behind a 1 to 6 per cent

