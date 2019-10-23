COMMENT

Sunday morning's one-hour-delayed telecast did not start well. The commentator's words chilled me: "New Zealand has only failed at this hurdle once before."

Those words chilled me because I was there at that failed hurdle. Well, when I say there, I don't mean in Cardiff but I was in France and, anyway, the quarter-final was surely a mere formality on the way to the 2007 final at the magnificent Stade de France, a structure that looks like a gargantuan UFO sitting astride a suburban landscape.

So, our group hadn't bothered with a pesky side trip to Wales. Instead we

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.