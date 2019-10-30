For Taradale High School student and aspiring mechatronics creator Matthew Shepherd the inspiration for his first tilt at design and construction was inspired by a pain in the back.

And the pains in the backs of some of his schoolmates.

And the creator of those occasional pains... overweight school bags.

Finalist in national Skills Bright Sparks competition, Matthew Shepherd of Napier invented a Scratch Pack device he has designed and built to soothe sore backs. Video Warren Buckland.

The 17-year-old said he has long had a passion for the world of mechanics and electronics and had always wanted to design and create something a little out of the ordinary.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"Always played around with circuit boards and stuff like that," was how he put it.

The idea emerged at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.