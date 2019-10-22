

The thought of seeing her children properly for the first time moves Nicole Howard to tears.

After 16 years of needing glasses, Howard will be putting her fresh spectacles on - no longer will she be relying on her children or husband to be her eyes.

"When the kids are pointing at something beautiful up in the sky I will actually be able to see it - instead of lying and pretending I know what they are talking about.

"Right now I cannot see the colour of people's eyes, I can't tell if they have freckles and they're a metre away."

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Housing First programme to end homelessness launching in Rotorua

• Rotorua man remortgaged to help homeless. Now he's sheltered 1000 in one year

• Premium - 'Weapons, drugs, violence': Rotorua moteliers housing homeless cop it all

• More money for long-term homeless welcomed in Rotorua

It was a notice in the school newsletter that grabbed Howard's attention - she wanted to get her children's eyes tested at the One Sight clinic - little did she know it was her that needed them most.

When her distance vision was tested, she couldn't see the chart on the wall.

"I then got my eyes checked with the lenses and I couldn't see anything so they went up higher. I needed -13 in the end.

"It was amazing to see properly because it can be quite trying at times but I've just carried on."

Nicole Howard (right) is moved to tears at the thought of being able to see clearly thanks to the Salvation Army and One Sight. Photo / Stephen Parker

Prescribed glasses when she was 12, Howard had been without vision support after losing them 16 years ago, when her family couldn't afford to replace them.

She would borrow her mum's reading glasses but with the wrong prescription, it didn't help and eventually, she just accepted her poor sight.

Her glasses will now give her back some independence and allow her to truly focus on her children, who were her priority all along.

Advertisement

About 145 people walked into the Salvation Army for the One Sight free eye testing and glasses clinic and more than 70 per cent of people failed.

It was an honour for One Sight programme manager Jenny Harnett to be able to run the clinics she said.

"We believe that glasses unlock potential, providing opportunities for students to learn, for people to work and earn a living, to drive, to read, to support their families.

"This is so in line with the programmes and services provided by The Salvation Army, and we are so grateful for their support and continued partnership in delivering this service to those in need throughout New Zealand."

Rotorua Salvation Army corps officer Kylie Overbye was blown away by the number of people that walked through the door and wished she could help everyone in need.

"Part of the challenge for people is the cost and then the upkeep," Overbye said.

"This is just creating huge opportunities . . . It is more than just a gift of sight it is actually changing someone's life for the better."

Salvation Army's divisional director for community ministries midland Caroline Jewkes said it was amazing to see the joy on people's faces when they were able to see clearly again.