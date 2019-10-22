The thought of seeing her children properly for the first time moves Nicole Howard to tears.

After 16 years of needing glasses, Howard will be putting her fresh spectacles on - no longer will she be relying on her children or husband to be her eyes.

"When the kids are pointing at something beautiful up in the sky I will actually be able to see it - instead of lying and pretending I know what they are talking about.

"Right now I cannot see the colour of people's eyes, I can't tell if they have freckles and they're a metre

