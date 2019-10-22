On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
About 145 people walked into the Salvation Army for the One Sight free eye testing and glasses clinic and more than 70 per cent of people failed.
It was an honour for One Sight programme manager Jenny Harnett to be able to run the clinics she said.
"We believe that glasses unlock potential, providing opportunities for students to learn, for people to work and earn a living, to drive, to read, to support their families.
"This is so in line with the programmes and services provided by The Salvation Army, and we are so grateful for their support and continued partnership in delivering this service to those in need throughout New Zealand."
Rotorua Salvation Army corps officer Kylie Overbye was blown away by the number of people that walked through the door and wished she could help everyone in need.
"Part of the challenge for people is the cost and then the upkeep," Overbye said.
"This is just creating huge opportunities . . . It is more than just a gift of sight it is actually changing someone's life for the better."
Salvation Army's divisional director for community ministries midland Caroline Jewkes said it was amazing to see the joy on people's faces when they were able to see clearly again.