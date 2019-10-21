Hawke's Bay outdoor and textile business Douglas Innovation has received a sought-after award on the international stage.

The Douglas team were recognised for a challenging retractable awning application, which involved removing part of the home's roof structure to achieve aesthetic integration with the property's roofline.

They won the award while competing at this year's Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI) International Achievement Awards (IAA) in Orlando, Florida.

