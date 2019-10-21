

Hawke's Bay outdoor and textile business Douglas Innovation has received a sought-after award on the international stage.

The Douglas team were recognised for a challenging retractable awning application, which involved removing part of the home's roof structure to achieve aesthetic integration with the property's roofline.

They won the award while competing at this year's Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI) International Achievement Awards (IAA) in Orlando, Florida.

Douglas Innovations was started more than 20 years ago by Peter and Maree Douglas as an auto upholstery business.

The operation has been on a growth trajectory since, expanding early on to offer tailored shade and outdoor living solutions for both residential and commercial applications.

Douglas' owner Pete Swinburn said it was a thrill to be honoured on the international stage and says it all came down to a team effort.

"It was awesome to win an international award and great to join many other Hawke's Bay businesses that are punching above their weight on the world stage," Swinburn said.

"It's always a team that wins awards, and in particular our installers and project team can be really proud."

For seven decades, IAA has recognised excellence in design and innovation, highlighting truly spectacular work in the specialty fabrics and technical textiles industry.

IFAI received a total of 255 entries from 24 countries in 42 categories for this year's competition.

Winners were selected based on complexity, design, workmanship, uniqueness and function. Judges included industry experts, editors, architects, educators and design professionals.

Swinburn said he couldn't be more proud of the year they have had.

"We are incredibly proud of our team and the energy they've put into the work this year," Swinburn said.

"Innovating some of these more complex jobs isn't always straight forward and we're really impressed with the ability of our people to persevere, problem solve and come up with stunning end results that can compete (and win) on the international stage."

The firm also received the highest number of accolades at this year's Outdoor Fabric Products Association of New Zealand (OFPANZ) Awards back in July.

Douglas also took out four national awards at the OFPANZ awards 2019, including excellence in marine upholstery for two years running.

Among a group of 104 national entries covering 11 categories, Douglas received the highest number of accolades on the night.

Swinburn and his wife Suzanne only recently acquired the company having taken over in 2018 but things have continued on without a hitch and looking to build into the future.

"The future looks solid – almost everything we do is bespoke, so business as usual doesn't really exist for us," Swinburn said.

"With our busy summer season ahead we're already ramping up to help more locals with their ideas, whether it be a revamp of their boat or caravan, or an enhancement to their outdoor living area."