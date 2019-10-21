On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Hawke's Bay outdoor and textile business Douglas Innovation has received a sought-after award on the international stage.
The Douglas team were recognised for a challenging retractable awning application, which involved removing part of the home's roof structure to achieve aesthetic integration with the property's roofline.
They won the award while competing at this year's Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI) International Achievement Awards (IAA) in Orlando, Florida.
Swinburn said he couldn't be more proud of the year they have had.
"We are incredibly proud of our team and the energy they've put into the work this year," Swinburn said.
"Innovating some of these more complex jobs isn't always straight forward and we're really impressed with the ability of our people to persevere, problem solve and come up with stunning end results that can compete (and win) on the international stage."
The firm also received the highest number of accolades at this year's Outdoor Fabric Products Association of New Zealand (OFPANZ) Awards back in July.
Douglas also took out four national awards at the OFPANZ awards 2019, including excellence in marine upholstery for two years running.
Among a group of 104 national entries covering 11 categories, Douglas received the highest number of accolades on the night.
Swinburn and his wife Suzanne only recently acquired the company having taken over in 2018 but things have continued on without a hitch and looking to build into the future.
"The future looks solid – almost everything we do is bespoke, so business as usual doesn't really exist for us," Swinburn said.
"With our busy summer season ahead we're already ramping up to help more locals with their ideas, whether it be a revamp of their boat or caravan, or an enhancement to their outdoor living area."