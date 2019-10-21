After a lovely walk in the forest, we strolled down Tarawera Rd from the reservoirs to notice disgusting behaviour.

Seven used disposable nappies in the grass on the side of the road. They appeared to have been thrown out of a car by their position.

We returned with a bag to clear up to find they'd been cleared away.

What a shame some people don't have the same attitude as the ones who cleared them away.

Is there some mechanism to find out who did this despicable act and make them accountable?

Jessica Pickering
Lynmore

