After a lovely walk in the forest, we strolled down Tarawera Rd from the reservoirs to notice disgusting behaviour.

Seven used disposable nappies in the grass on the side of the road. They appeared to have been thrown out of a car by their position.

We returned with a bag to clear up to find they'd been cleared away.

What a shame some people don't have the same attitude as the ones who cleared them away.

Is there some mechanism to find out who did this despicable act and make them accountable?

Jessica Pickering

Lynmore



Launch of latest Rotorua Retro publication

What a happy occasion we experienced on Friday at the launch of the latest (number four) ROTORUA RETRO publication, 43 early memories of Rotorua.

Kudos, bigtime, to Alison Brown, compiler and tireless seeker of interesting memories of days gone by of locals.

Lovely to have present at the launch the original inspirer of the idea, the one and only 102-year-old Ynys Fraser.

In the future, further compilations will have the helping hand of current assister of the No. 4 book Neila Blackmore on board.

Thank you ladies.

Eleanor Ashcroft

Rotorua

