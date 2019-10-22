OUR TREASURES

Whangārei Museum has jewellery pieces that have been donated over the years. Alison Sofield - a volunteer collections assistant at the Kiwi North museum - gives a brief history of jewellery and how the items came to be at the museum.

In prehistoric times humans sought to adorn themselves to demonstrate their beliefs, to protect themselves from danger and as a mark of status within their tribe or community. Shells, bones stones and teeth all served as early forms of personal decoration and such items were revered by families and handed down through generations.

The discovery of metals and how

