Storytellers are very special people, for they have the power to create images in the minds of those they are telling their stories to.

It's not like watching a film or a cartoon story because they deliver the images how they want to deliver the images so you don't get to create the characters yourself.

As a kid, when wrapped up in bed on a Sunday morning in winter, I and my siblings would listen to the children's hour where all sorts of tales from Little Flick the Fire Engine through to Sparky the Train and a couple of cowboy

