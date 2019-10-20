On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
"It's hard when we can see there are options for them out there but they can't."
Phillipa Smith has been a frontline police officer for the Eastern District Police for eight years, and now she is ready to take on her toughest gig yet by qualifying as a detective and a primary police negotiator.
Smith, 39, started her police career on the front line, then on the Hawke's Bay family harm team, followed by the crime squad in Hastings and the Hawke's Bay gang focus unit.
"I am currently on the crime squad Napier," Smith said.
She is training tobe a detective as well as going for a Police Negotiation Team qualification at the Police College in Wellington from November 4-15.
"I want to enhance my skills to communicate with people in crisis and I want to be able to resolve the situation safely for the community as well as the subject by letting them know there is help out there."
Hawke's Bay Police Negotiation Team Commander, Sergeant Marie Marshall said becoming a primary negotiator was "quite" an achievement and not everybody could do it.
"It's a specialist role, not everyone is a good negotiator.
"To be a successful PNT member a person needs to have a number of skills including active listening skills, empathy in times of crisis.
"You also need to be prepared for anything because it is a high-risk environment where offenders or the subject might feel vulnerable and you are there to give them options.
"Teamwork, and communication skills are also an integral part of being a PNT member because you are supporting other members to get through the negotiation."
Marshall said that Smith had been working with the negotiation squad for the last four years but in a support capacity.