On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
You could phone your bank as Mrs D did last week when she needed some clarification on a banking issue.
Or maybe not because, alas, the phone option didn't work out well and, in the end, prompted her to climb into her car and drive down to the actual bank to do the whole thing face to face!
Meanwhile I was on the phone to another type of business and here I am using the phrase "on the phone" in its loosest possible sense. I had listened to options and pressed a few numbers and then I waited. And waitedand waited and waited.
Every 30 seconds or so a man came on and said, "Please don't hang up. Your call is important to us. All our assistants are currently on other calls but we will be with you as soon as possible."
I don't know exactly how long I waited but it felt rather like a geological period, only a little longer.
I was on speaker phone so I could do other things – prepare breakfast, weed sections of the garden, remove unwanted shelves, build a new wing onto the house, write a novel – while I listened and waited.
And waited and waited and waited.
So, rather than exaggeration, you want real data as evidence? When I first switched to speaker phone, my battery charge was at 96 per cent. By the time I gave up on the call – for give up I did – it was at 44 per cent. That should give you some idea of how interminable and energy-draining the whole thing was.
And here I'm not just thinking about the inconvenience to me. Spare a thought for the poor guy who has to sit on the other end of the phone all day and, every 30 seconds or so, say. "Please don't hang up. Your call is important to us …" What a way to earn a living!
For many businesses, there's always the online option. Let's take making an airline booking as an example though I should point out that my phone experience was not with an airline.
Let's assume you have the preliminaries – date of travel, departure airport, arrival airport – out of the way.