Two young Bream Bay footballers spent their school holidays playing international football.

Thomas Jacobson and Abby Wright, selected respectively for the under-18 boys and under-16 girls New Zealand CrossWhites teams, played against Australia State teams in Brisbane.

The Christian Football Federation Australia National Titles competition is one of the largest football tournaments held in Australasia annually. It brings more than 700 footballers together to play in age group divisions.

The competition aims to use football for Christians and non-Christians to interact and enjoy competitive football played in a friendly spirit.

The under-18 boys, unbeaten in pool play, were knocked out 2-1 in the semifinals with Jacobson scoring from halfway what was likely the goal of the tournament against Victoria.

Wright and the under-16 girls made the final, losing 3-1 to Queensland. Wright was named the "golden boot" for her division after scoring 14 goals and was selected for the "All Stars" team.

Bream Bay teams take on IRB Challenge

Two Ruakākā teams and one Waipū team took part in the Surf Life Saving 90 Mile Classic IRB challenge last month.

Ruakākā Surf Life Saving Club's 3 Krooks team take on the 90 Mile Classic IRB Challenge. Photo / Mike Swords

Waipū Cove Surf Life Saving Club's team Waipū Vikings (Bailey Hudson, Josh Baker, Quintin Brown) placed 12th (of 38 teams from across New Zealand) in two hours and 38 minutes.

Ruakākā's Mystery Ink team of Kyran Gillespie, Liam Cossill and Reid Neville Smith finished 20th in three hours and two minutes, while the 3 Krooks team of Conor Swords, Connor Mackereth and Reid Cowlishaw finished 24th in three hours and 17 minutes.

Sunset Beach Club's Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch took out the competition in two hours, 17 minutes.

The race started from just south of Scott's Point with the boats racing south inside the surf line parallel to the shore and finished at Pari Pari Domain in southern Ahipara.

There were four stops along the way to refuel and for boat crews to perform various tasks such as a boat carry, 2km run up a steep hill, engine carry and 200m beach sprint.

Fishing comp supports community

Waipū Boat and Fishing Club's annual Labour weekend fishing competition is coming up soon, with plenty of great prizes for entrants.

There's a $1000 prize for heaviest snapper, part of the $7000 pool of cash and prizes up for grabs.

Fishing starts at 5am on October 26 and finishes at 3pm on October 27, and all fish will be auctioned from 4pm at the clubrooms with auction proceeds going to Waipū Lions Club. Tickets are $50 per person, under 16 years free – enter at www.waipuboatandfishingclub.com

ORT dinner theatre

Bookings are now open for Otamatea Repertory Theatre's latest production, the dinner theatre comedy: "This is Your Captain Speaking."

Billed as a play, musical, pantomime and dinner show, it is a great show for people who don't normally go to live theatre.

Six shows will run over three weekends, starting November 1. Tickets are available from Tony's Lotto Shop in Maungaturoto or email maura.flower@gmail.com for payment details.

Otamatea Repertory Theatre's annual general meeting is also approaching, from 7pm on November 14 at the theatre on Bickerstaffe Rd in Maungaturoto. All welcome.

Sun's out for fun run

The weather forecast looks perfect for getting outside this Sunday, so head to the beach with family, friends or colleagues to enjoy the scenery while taking on the Tide's Out Fun Run and Walk.

Enter online at www.breambaycollege.school.nz or head along on the day to sign up at the registration tent. Entries are $20 online, $25 on the day for adults, $5 for school students and under 5s are free. Walkers for the 10km event start 9.30am, 10km runners at 9.40am and 5km runners and walkers at 9.45am.

Surf Club Season on the Way

Summer is just around the corner and Ruakākā Surf Life Saving Club is gearing up for the new season. If you are interested in becoming a lifeguard, come along to their open day at the clubrooms on October 27 from 10.30am to find out more or sign up.

If you have children aged between 4 and 13 years, they can take part in junior surf each Sunday during the life saving season 10.30am to noon, learning surf sports and water safety. Contact ruakakasurfpatrol@gmail.com or call Debbie Fong on 021 224 6068.

Christmas parades are coming

It's only nine and a half weeks until Christmas – and only eight weeks until the Ruakākā Christmas Parade. So now is a good time for your school, club, team or workplace to start organising a float for this year's parade planned for December 14.

Parade organisers Marsden Lions always put a lot of effort into making it a fun family occasion with plenty of entertainment and they appreciate support from their local community – so give it a go.

Great prizes on offer for top floats as well as dressed-up (and registered) walkers. Contact marsdenlions@gmail.com for more information or to register your float.

One Tree Point Drama

One Tree Point's first drama club is getting together for the first time on October 24, 4.30pm to 6pm. The club is for children of all ages and abilities. Members will create their own characters and write a play to perform at the end of the term, with a final performance on the afternoon of December 11. If you are interested in taking part, message the One Tree Point Drama Club on Facebook.

Yacht racing season starts

Marsden Yacht and Boat Club's Summer Rum Race Series is under way, with free entry to a Friday evening series of races and social evenings from Marsden Cove Marina followed by prizegiving at the Marsden Cove Fishing Club.

The first race was last Friday with further races coming up tomorrow night, then on Fridays November 1-29 and February 14 to April 3, 2020. Races start 6pm – interested skippers and crew can contact Phil Scott 027 268 3162 or Brett Parker 021 191 3766.

• Email Julie Paton at moojoy@xtra.co.nz if you've got Bream Bay news to share with Advocate readers.