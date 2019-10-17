BREAM BAY COMMUNITY SPIRIT

Two young Bream Bay footballers spent their school holidays playing international football.

Thomas Jacobson and Abby Wright, selected respectively for the under-18 boys and under-16 girls New Zealand CrossWhites teams, played against Australia State teams in Brisbane.

The Christian Football Federation Australia National Titles competition is one of the largest football tournaments held in Australasia annually. It brings more than 700 footballers together to play in age group divisions.

The competition aims to use football for Christians and non-Christians to interact and enjoy competitive football played in a friendly spirit.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The under-18 boys, unbeaten in pool play, were knocked out

Bream Bay teams take on IRB Challenge

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Fishing comp supports community

ORT dinner theatre

Sun's out for fun run

Surf Club Season on the Way

Christmas parades are coming

One Tree Point Drama

Yacht racing season starts