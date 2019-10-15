COMMENT

In June Inland Revenue announced that a grand total of 450,000 KiwiSaver members were in the wrong tax bracket and therefor not paying enough tax.

Mr Neat was one of those that received a letter advising him to go into his bank and check. He did and — yep you guessed it he got a tax bill — and he has to pay it.

Now we find out that nearly 1000,000 of us are paying too much tax and guess what? According to a TV One news story this week there's no way for Inland Revenue to pay it

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.