Congratulations to Tenby Powell on winning the mayoralty.

I hope he can inspire the council to look past those "lower the rates" whiners and start executing the vision for our great city.

For most of the 15 years I've lived here, Tauranga has been drifting because the council has been continually dragged backwards by small-vision folk who cannot or will not see past their own narrow short-term interests.

We need a truly inspirational leader to get us out of this hole and, based on his record, Tenby may be the one.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

But let us not forget to thank Greg Brownless

Stop pampering the criminals

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.