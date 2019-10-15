Culture eats strategy for breakfast is a famous saying from the management guru, Peter Drucker. It conveys an important message on approach and how people work together to achieve outcomes. It suggests that the "why" you're doing things is more important than the "how".

As we move forward to strengthen the regional economy, taking this saying at face value implies that our people, and the spirit in which we work together, are more important than the plans we're implementing.

READ MORE:
Peter Drucker dies
Guru of modern management
Leith Oliver: 'Entrepreneurial judo' good way to take fight to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.