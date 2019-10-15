Nadine Gaunt is surrounded by boxes of donated goods at her Havelock North home.

The piles upon piles are all for a good cause, her social enterprise Re-Source, but the novelty of the influx of clutter is starting to wear thin.

The Hawke's Bay-founded organisation which keeps recyclables out of landfill and gives them to the needy, is itself in need of a home.

Gaunt came up with the idea of Re-Source, which provides a collection and storage service for used clothing and homewares, in Hastings, Havelock North and Napier years ago.

