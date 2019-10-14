I had the privilege of being among the hundreds of Extinction Rebellion activists in Wellington on October 7.

I can assure Paddi Hodgkiss (Letters, October 11) that concern about individual and collective footprints was a high priority in the way things were done.

Wellington has an excellent public transport system. Cyclists can leave bikes locked to holders at railway stations or take them on trains. Car pooling and public transport were used wherever possible.

I travelled to and from Wellington by bus, an experience I enjoyed immensely. All food provided to the activists was vegan or vegetarian.

Advertisement

However, individual efforts aside, there is another crucial aspect to responding to climate breakdown.

Hodgkiss' suggestion for a slow and steady approach to the necessary change might have worked if we had started 30 years ago.

Now the best official forecast is that globally we have 11 years in which to reverse the trend of increasing carbon emissions to minimise future catastrophe.

It is now urgent that governments and corporations act to save the planet. That has not been happening fast enough.

Hence the actions around the globe by people willing to put themselves on the line in non-violent, disruptive actions.

Let's unite behind the science.

Mary Rose

Tauranga



Well-earned recognition for foster home carers

Well done for highlighting Robin and Kahu Grace, foster home carers for Oranga Tamariki (News, October 12).

Advertisement

Oranga Tamariki foster carers do not receive pay or donations, and only get a small boarding allowance per child.

Their foster children are not labelled for public information. Oranga Tamariki cannot select which young people they will take on – whatever the need is, they have to provide for it.

The foster parents are sometimes in family homes, with many others in their own homes, with their own families and jobs, with a foster child as part of their family. There is seldom any publicity and no asking for money.

Foster parents, such as Robin and Kahu Grace, are needed.

Well-earned recognition and public acknowledgement.

(Abridged)

Graham Macgregor

Tauranga

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz