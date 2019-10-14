I had the privilege of being among the hundreds of Extinction Rebellion activists in Wellington on October 7.

I can assure Paddi Hodgkiss (Letters, October 11) that concern about individual and collective footprints was a high priority in the way things were done.

Wellington has an excellent public transport system. Cyclists can leave bikes locked to holders at railway stations or take them on trains. Car pooling and public transport were used wherever possible.

I travelled to and from Wellington by bus, an experience I enjoyed immensely. All food provided to the activists was vegan or vegetarian.

However,

