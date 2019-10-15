COMMENT

One of Tenby Powell's first decisions as mayor of Tauranga will be to select a deputy.

It's not a particularly glamorous role, subbing in for the mayor now and then - though there's usually a bump in pay and prestige.

Powell is on the record that he wants to pick someone young and female - but he first said that before the council's only two women - Leanne Brown and Catherine Stewart - announced they weren't running.

Three new women have been elected - Heidi Hughes, Tina Salisbury and Dawn Kiddie.

All could embody the movement of change Powell represents and had respectable poll results.

Salisbury and Kiddie were the top pollers in their wards, beating incumbent councillors - by a landslide in Salisbury's case.

Hughes was the lowest-polling at-large councillor of the four elected, but her votes came from all over the city, not just one ward.

And she's been needling the council on transport since ages ago - she knows that important portfolio well.

The main issue is they are all as new to local government as is Powell.

The wheels move slowly in council.

Many a well-meaning businessperson has won a seat only to find the time to get anything done too frustrating compared to the private sector. See: Max Mason, Leanne Brown.

A trusted deputy with local government experience in Tauranga could be an asset to Powell, and a balm to establishment voters.

Of the re-elected councillors, two-time deputy mayor Kelvin "always the bridesmaid" Clout is the obvious choice.

He's well-liked, not too controversial, has good relationships with many council partners including iwi and knows the ropes.

But he presents a political problem.

Powell has already said that if his first three years go well he'll be up for one more term - votes permitting.

Clout is 0-3 in mayoral bids but says he has not decided if he will try again in 2022.

But he admits the aspiration is still there, so Powell might not want him so close. That said, two other mayors - Stuart Crosby in 2013 and Greg Brownless in 2016 - faced the same situation and still picked Clout.

Larry Baldock would be the other potential choice. I've heard Powell mention his name a couple of times when he's talking about being pleased to have some old hands re-elected. Not mentioned in front of me: Steve Morris, John Robson, Bill Grainger or Clout.

Baldock has the experience and is a canny operator but in my view he can be a divisive figure. He advocates hard for the things he believes in and sometimes that gets him offside with people who don't agree. He's been a strong voice on controversial issues that split the council such as 11 Mission St, the museum and the begging ban.

He and John Robson clash so often they are practically professional nemeses at this point.

Picking Baldock could be viewed as picking a "side", which might make Powell's plan to bring the council together more of a challenge.