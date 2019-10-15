COMMENT

One of Tenby Powell's first decisions as mayor of Tauranga will be to select a deputy.

It's not a particularly glamorous role, subbing in for the mayor now and then - though there's usually a bump in pay and prestige.

Powell is on the record that he wants to pick someone young and female - but he first said that before the council's only two women - Leanne Brown and Catherine Stewart - announced they weren't running.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Three new women have been elected - Heidi Hughes, Tina Salisbury and Dawn Kiddie.

All could embody the movement of change Powell

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.