Kelvin Clout has been re-elected at large for a third term. Photo / File

The votes are in and Tauranga has a new mayor and what looks to be an even split between new and re-elected councillors, with five apiece - the tight Welcome Bay Te Papa race notwithstanding. Mayor-elect Tenby Powell said the council needs to find a way to work together, but it may be a challenging process with the mix including both old rivalries and the potential for new ones to develop. We catch up with the re-elected councillors and ask what they think of their new leader and the makeup of the council.

Kelvin Clout says he's "pretty gutted" to have missed out on the Tauranga mayoralty for the third time, but he's "available" for deputy.

Clout came in third behind Tenby Powell and Greg Brownless for the mayoralty but was re-elected as councillor along with four other incumbents.

He served as deputy to both Brownless last term and Stuart Crosby the term before and said he enjoyed the role and thought he did a good job.

Asked if he would be putting his hand up to be Powell's deputy, Clout said: "Put it this way, I am available."

The mayor can appoint a deputy mayor, but if councillors are not supportive, there is a process they can take to overturn the appointment.

Clout said he had not decided whether he would run for the mayoralty again in 2022.

"I won't make that decision until much closer to the election, when I have seen how these three years have turned out.

"Last time I was virtually putting my hand up immediately, but I won't be as hasty this time."

He still aspired to the position but would have to decide whether another run would be worth it.

He said the new council had a challenge ahead to find a way to work together for the benefit of the city - something Powell has listed as a priority.

"There are some strong personalities around the table ... some egos have to be left at the door."

Steve Morris won a third term representing Mount Maunganui-Pāpāmoa. Photo / File

Steve Morris, elected again in the Mount Maunganui-Pāpāmoa ward, said the voters had made their decision and would expect those they had elected to put the city "ahead of ego".

Voters expected elected members to leave personal issues aside and do their best to work professionally in the interests of Tauranga.

"But that doesn't mean always agreeing. It is important we hold each other to account on behalf of our residents."

Morris had clashes with Powell and his supporters during the campaign, as did re-elected councillor John Robson.

Asked his thoughts on the new mayor and council, Robson said he was "still reflecting".

"I am taking a small pause before being sworn in to give some thought about what it means."

Larry Baldock, re-elected in the Pyes Pa ward, said it was his first re-election in 20 years.

Larry Baldock has been re-elected in the Pyes Pa ward for his third council term. Photo / File

In that time, Baldock has moved between local government and central government positions, and lost a council election only to be returned in the next one.

He said the results had given the new mayor had a "real mandate for good, strong leadership" and the new council had a good mix of experience and talent.

It was not clear where the balance of the council would lie between what he termed as the "positive" and "negative".

A good leadership team was needed to keep the council focused on the positive, he said.

John Robson returns at large for his second-and-a-half on Tauranga City Council. Photo / File

Bill Grainger is leading a tight race for re-election in the Welcome Bay-Te Papa ward, with newcomer Anna Larsen only 54 votes behind with more than 95 per cent of votes counted.

On Sunday he told the Bay of Plenty Times he was waiting for the final results.

Councillors Terry Molloy and Rick Curach missed out on being re-elected along with mayor Greg Brownless, while Leanne Brown, Max Mason and Catherine Stewart did not seek re-election.

Vote counts: Re-elected councillors

Kelvin Clout: 7764

John Robson: 6792

Larry Baldock: 4222

Steve Morris: 4179

Bill Grainger: 2370

Source: Tauranga City Council