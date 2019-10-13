On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The face of democracy in the Western Bay of Plenty is changing, with one of the biggest local government shake-ups in the district's history. Four women have been elected into the council in this year's local body elections, increasing the female ratio by more than a third. And those formerly at the helm of community boards have been removed. Reporter Kiri Gillespie investigates why, what the Western Bay's newly elected women think of it, and what they have in store.
The representative make-up of Western Bay of Plenty District Council has dramatically changed with the election of four women intopower.
Earlier this year, outgoing deputy mayor Mike Williams described the council as "pale, stale and male" , desperately in need of more diversity. Now, with 95 per cent of local body election votes counted successful candidates Anne Henry, Christina Humphreys and Monique Lints will join incumbent councillor Margaret Murray-Benge as elected members.
Lints carried out a stunning win in the Te Puke-Maketū ward on Saturday, having received more progressive votes (2089) than anyone else standing for the four roles. Others voted in were seasoned councillors John Scrimgeour (2031), Kevin Marsh (1883) and Grant Dally (1767).
Lints told the Bay of Plenty Times she woke up Sunday morning half expecting her victory to have been a dream. She also referred to the entirely new, and much more diverse, Te Puke community board.
"There are big changes, but good changes. The community has spoken. It's really reassuring," Lints said.
Lints said she felt people voted for her because she represented change from a council many felt detached from.
"A lot of the feedback we were getting was 'the council doesn't care about us'. We lost count of the number of people who said they were voting for the first time because there were more people to choose from this year.
Murray-Benge failed in her bid to be mayor to incumbent Garry Webber but she was the most popular elected member for the Kaimai ward with 2411 votes. She was followed by existing fellow councillors Don Thwaites (2384) and Mark Dean (2099). Former community board member Murray Grainger (1904) will join them as a councillor.
Murray-Benge said it was great to have more women on board and she was keen to "get stuck into the issues".
Of New Zealand's 63 local councils, 25 per cent of the mayors are women — up from 19 per cent last time — and five of the 63 mayors are aged under 40
Political scientist Bryce Edwards said local councillors had traditionally been old, white and male but this year had seen "a diversity burst".
"The election has been a modernising one — throughout the country the results appear to have produced a rebalancing of the councils and the mayoralties, with voters choosing to elect more women and youth than ever before," he said.
"It does seem to be the zeitgeist — people are wanting to see greater change in our local representatives."
Special votes are still being counted, with the official result being declared from Thursday.