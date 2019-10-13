The face of democracy in the Western Bay of Plenty is changing, with one of the biggest local government shake-ups in the district's history. Four women have been elected into the council in this year's local body elections, increasing the female ratio by more than a third. And those formerly at the helm of community boards have been removed. Reporter Kiri Gillespie investigates why, what the Western Bay's newly elected women think of it, and what they have in store.

The representative make-up of Western Bay of Plenty District Council has dramatically changed with the election of four women into

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.