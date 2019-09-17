Western Bay of Plenty District Council no longer has the highest rates in New Zealand after being overtaken by Auckland.

A Taxpayers' Union 2017/18 Ratepayers' Report released today revealed the Western Bay's average residential rates bill was $3192, the second-highest in the country. Auckland City had the highest at $3387.

By comparison, Tauranga ranked 13th out of New Zealand's territorial authorities with average rates of $2633. Western Bay's rates did not change from 2016/17.

Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke said this was the third year consecutively where Western Bay's rates were at or near the top of the table and ratepayers

Tauranga playing 'catch up' with rates