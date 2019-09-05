A Bay of Plenty council whose youngest member is 57 years old has been described as "selfless" and "progressive" after voting in a decision said to have a huge impact on democracy in the region. Reporter Kiri Gillespie was there when the votes were carried and investigates what this will mean for current and future councillors, and representation as a whole.

A council whose youngest member is 57 years old has voted to allow future elected members the chance to be reimbursed for childcare "because it's the right thing to do".

Western Bay of Plenty District Council passed a motion

