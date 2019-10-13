Local elections 2019

The Rotorua public has elected a mix of old and new to serve on the council over the next three years.

Four new faces have joined seven incumbents including the mayor.

Tania Tapsell came out as the top poller for the second election in a row. She got 9567 in 2016 and preliminary results have her at 9893 in 2019, ahead of the second-highest poller Raj Kumar who has 9758.

"I'm incredibly humbled but it goes to show what hard work and dedication can bring you," Tapsell said.

