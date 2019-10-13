The Rotorua public has elected a mix of old and new to serve on the council over the next three years.

Four new faces have joined seven incumbents including the mayor.

Tania Tapsell came out as the top poller for the second election in a row. She got 9567 in 2016 and preliminary results have her at 9893 in 2019, ahead of the second-highest poller Raj Kumar who has 9758.

"I'm incredibly humbled but it goes to show what hard work and dedication can bring you," Tapsell said.

"I think over the past six years our people have seen I'm hard working, values-driven and not afraid to make hard decisions."

Tapsell was also happy someone younger than her had been elected.

"It was always my intention to help pave the way for other young people. It's been a pleasure to support [Fisher Wang] and I'm going to continue to mentor him in the next three years.

Tania Tapsell was the highest poller for the second time. Photo / File

"It's a diverse new council that is representative of Rotorua. Our community is ready for change. Together as a team, we'll be able to deliver."

Tapsell said the housing crisis would be a priority for her third term.



Raj Kumar was one of three candidates, including Tapsell and Reynold Macpherson, to see an increase in votes according to preliminary results. His was the largest increase, from 6687 in 2016 to 9758 in 2019 and Kumar said it was a surprise.

"I believe it's for a few reasons. I've listened to the people and actioned a lot of things.

"I've gone out where people wanted me to go ... Focused on not making too much noise on Facebook but finding solutions, being available and honest.

"I stood for the community and if I couldn't deliver for the community I'd feel I was doing an injustice."

Kumar said in the next term he wanted to work with the business community in the CBD and address homelessness.

Rotorua Lakes Councillor Raj Kumar. Photo / File

He also wanted to see the Rotorua District Residents and Ratepayers Association he represented be proactive and progressive and "worry about how we can grow Rotorua and work together with the current team".

"I want for us to be a progressive council and be accountable to the ratepayer and transparent."

Incumbent Dave Donaldson and Trevor Maxwell scraped on to council with preliminary results at 6114 and 6026 votes respectively just ahead of 11th place candidate Trish Hosking who received 5854 votes.

Fisher Wang , 19, has been voted on to Rotorua Lakes Council.

Peter Bentley and Merepeka Raukawa-Tait were comfortable as the fifth and sixth highest pollers respectively. Bentley received 7302 votes and Raukawa-Tait 7288.

The incumbents are joined by Fisher Wang, Sandra Kai Fong, Reynold Macpherson and Mercia Yates.

The elected members were: Tania Tapsell with 9893 votes, Raj Kumar 9758, Sandra Kai Fong 8768, Mercia Yates 7966, Peter Bentley 7302, Merepeka Raukawa Tait 7288, Fisher Wang 7058, Reynold Macpherson 6516, Dave Donaldson 6114 and Trevor Maxwell 6026.