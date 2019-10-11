COMMENT:

Trust comes naturally to some professions. Take the recent survey, The future of trust, commissioned by Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand (CAANZ) which revealed that the top three trustworthy professions in New Zealand are doctors/nurses, engineers and teachers. It makes sense, at their core we must trust these professions with our health, safety and children.

Down at the bottom the less trusted professions were news media, religious institutions and political parties.

According to the survey report often these institutions speak from an ideological position. Their message is less trusted unless the recipient shares the same ideological stance.
READ

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.