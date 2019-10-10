A proposal to merge three existing Tauranga Community Corrections sites into one facility on Burrows St was announced in August. The idea that meant about 100 offenders would visit the area each day concerned some residents. The Department of Corrections said public safety was a top priority. But almost 1000 people signed a petition against the idea. Months on from the announcement in August, a decision has been made. Reporter Caroline Fleming talks to Corrections about their decision and finds out why residents are ecstatic with the result.



Plans to build a controversial Community Corrections facility in central Tauranga will not go ahead.

The proposed Department of Corrections building on Burrows St would have meant about 100 offenders would visit the site each day.

Residents in the area opposed the plan.

Parents of young children and elderly residents raised safety concerns when the proposal was announced in August.

Others were worried the facility would increase traffic congestion in what was already a traffic chokepoint for the city.

However, the Department of Corrections has since announced it will no longer pursue the plan.

A Department of Corrections spokesman said the decision was made not to proceed with the proposal for many reasons, including consenting and planning considerations.

The spokesman said the department would continue to review its options, but no alternative site had been identified.

There are three existing Community Corrections sites in Tauranga and about 650 people serving community sentences and orders in the city.

The proposal would have seen the three existing sites merged into one on Burrows St.

Avenues Residents Association spokesman Phil Green said the community was "ecstatic" with the result and wanted to extend their "heartfelt" thanks to everyone involved.

Green said the department had advised them earlier in the week that they would be looking for a more appropriate site.

A great feeling of empowerment had washed over the community and it was clear that "people power can change anything", he said.

Avenues Residents Association spokesman Phil Green said the community was "ecstatic" that the decision to build a Corrections facility will not go ahead. Photo / File

Burrows St resident Binnie Browne, who petitioned against the build, said the news was a "huge relief" and she was proud the community never let up.

Browne said she had gathered almost 1000 signatures and the push against the proposal was "unanimous" in her experience.

Browne had heard elderly people would have been too scared to walk their dogs if it had happened and she was looking forward to telling them the news.

"We are caring neighbourhood... we look out for each other here," she said.

Phil Green (right) with some residents against the proposed build. Photo / File

President of the Gurdwara Sikh Sangat Tauranga temple on Burrows St, Puran Singh, said many people at the temple had signed a petition.

He was pleased the community's voices had been heard.

Tauranga mayor Greg Brownless said it was good to see the Department of Corrections had taken notice of the "community pushback".

Brownless said it was probably wise to look for a better place as the facility was planned near to a school and residential area.

A lot of people would be feeling relieved in the wake of this announcement, he said.