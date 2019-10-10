On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
A proposal to merge three existing Tauranga Community Corrections sites into one facility on Burrows St was announced in August. The idea that meant about 100 offenders would visit the area each day concerned some residents. The Department of Corrections said public safety was a top priority. But almost 1000 people signed a petition against the idea. Months on from the announcement in August, a decision has been made. Reporter Caroline Fleming talks to Corrections about their decision and finds out why residents are ecstatic with the result.
Plans to build a controversial Community Corrections facility in central Tauranga willnot go ahead.
The proposed Department of Corrections building on Burrows St would have meant about 100 offenders would visit the site each day.