Buses and bus shelters in Hastings and Napier will no longer be a platform for alcohol advertising, in a bid to curb the region's hazardous and binge drinking rates.

Hawke's Bay's Joint Alcohol Strategy Reference Group, led by Hastings District and Napier City councils this year asked the Hawke's Bay Regional Council (HBRC) to consider removing alcohol advertising from its GoBay buses.

The regional council agreed and has since amended its advertising guidelines.
Napier City and Hastings District councils also agreed to remove alcohol advertising from bus shelters in the two areas that they manage.

The reference group was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.