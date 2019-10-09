Stone-throwing teens may have put a dent in the chances of a potential seal colony setting up permanently at the Clive outflow pipe.

Hawke's Bay Today witnessed and photographed two boys throwing stones at the seals on Wednesday beside the rocks at the end of Richmond Rd.

The stones forced a young seal pup off its onshore rock where it was resting, and out to the outflow pipe about 40m offshore. Once there the boys continued to throw stones in that direction.

Department of Conservation Hawke's Bay community senior ranger Chris Wootton described the teens' behaviour as "stupid" and said

