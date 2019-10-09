

Stone-throwing teens may have put a dent in the chances of a potential seal colony setting up permanently at the Clive outflow pipe.

Hawke's Bay Today witnessed and photographed two boys throwing stones at the seals on Wednesday beside the rocks at the end of Richmond Rd.

The stones forced a young seal pup off its onshore rock where it was resting, and out to the outflow pipe about 40m offshore. Once there the boys continued to throw stones in that direction.

Department of Conservation Hawke's Bay community senior ranger Chris Wootton described the teens' behaviour as "stupid" and said DoC would be investigating.

"Our resources only stretch so far so we can't monitor the area 24/7."

Wootton said he had talked to locals at the scene who were very concerned about the wellbeing of the animals.

"They have a lot of care for these seals and don't want to see anything happen to them."

He said even though the boys were teenagers, heavy penalties and prosecution were possible.

Anyone charged with harassing, disturbing, injuring or killing a marine mammal faces a maximum penalty of two years' imprisonment or a fine to a maximum of $250,000.

Wootton said the number of New Zealand fur seals coming to the outflow pipe at the end of Richmond Rd had DoC excited.

"We did expect them to hang around for a little bit when they first started to come in numbers.

"But the fact that they are continuing to visit and continue to return to the same spot is getting us all excited that they could start to form a seal colony in the area."

With the breeding season looming, Wootton advises people to keep an eye out, especially when walking along the beach or with their dogs.

"With it coming into breeding season soon we are also seeing a few more seals in the area not just down at Clive but along the Hawke's Bay coast," Wootton said.

The young seal that was spotted near the beach had to scurry away to avoid the stones. Photo / Warren Buckland

"So that will mean many seals will be coming closer to shore to have their pups and people just need to be extra vigilant as it can cause them to be more vulnerable and also agitated."

The breeding season takes place from mid-November to mid-January. During this time, females give birth to their pups and then mate.

Dominant bulls put on displays of glaring, posturing and fighting with other males just prior to the breeding season to gain territories.

Wootton said if seals choose to breed out by Clive it could lead to the start of a new seal colony for Hawke's Bay.

The area has been very popular over the past few months and that popularity is continuing to grow.

Wootton said with the help from locals and working with local trusts in the region they are trying to make it a safe place to visit for both seals and people.

DoC hopes it will become a new fur seal colony in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Warren Buckland

"We have been working a lot with locals and local trusts in the area who are all willing to help out because this is something of importance to them and something they want to see stay around and continue to grow."

DoC encourages people to always give wildlife space, and asks people to keep 20m away from seals and especially keep dogs well under control and clear of wildlife in all coastal areas.

Fur seals on land are normally just resting and need no special care. Unless they are injured or causing safety concerns, DoC generally takes a "hands off and leave well alone" approach.