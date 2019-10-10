BREAM BAY COMMUNITY SPIRIT

The 2019 year-end show by Bream Bay Ballet adapts the classic 1964 Roald Dahl story of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory into a fabulous ballet story with a little something for everyone.

"Ours will be a comedic and fantastical recital," said teacher Kristin Orr. The confection is a tale of five children who discover five golden tickets from five separate chocolate bars allowing them entry to tour the magical mysterious sweet factory of eccentric candy maker Willy Wonka. The fifth ticket goes to a special boy called Charlie Bucket.

Orr says Bream Bay's delectable show features toe-tapping, ear-tickling music and showcases amazing sequin and bold coloured costumes, and features more than 100 dancers.

"Either the cute squirrels, or the adorable 50 children age 3 to 7 years in Candyland tutus, or the senior troupe as gold sequin tickets, or the impish Oompa Loompas will claim your undivided attention," Orr said.

Seize your chance to experience the wonders of Willy Wonka's mysterious chocolate factory and secure your golden ticket for one of two shows: 10.30am or 2.30pm on November 2 at the Bream Bay College Auditorium, Peter Snell Road, Ruakākā.

Door sales: Adults $15, Children $10, children under 3 free. For more information, contact Kristin Orr on 0275 705040.

Tour Bream Bay homes

This year's North Haven Hospice house tour will explore homes in Bream Bay on November 9 and 10.

Every two years for the last decade, a group of volunteers: "the Girls' Club" have joined forces to organise a biennial tour of private homes, so far raising $150,000 for the hospice.

This year's homes are situated all around the Bream Bay area, from One Tree Point to Lang's Beach with styles ranging from beach bach and farmhouse to canal-front and an original villa.

It's an ideal fun day out with friends or family, and a great way to pick up ideas if you are considering building or renovating. You can pre-order lunch when you buy tickets through the Girls' Club website www.girlsclub.org.nz, Eventfinda or at The Hub in Whangārei.

You can also find out more about the house tour through their Facebook page: The Girl's Club House Tour 2019 – North Haven Hospice .

Bream Bay fun run

Bream Bay College's Tide's Out Fun Run and Walk fundraiser is just around the corner on October 20. You can choose on the day whether to run or walk 5km or 10km.

Walkers and runners gather on Ruakākā beach for the start of last year's Tide's Out Fun Run and Walk. Photo / Julie Paton

The course is suitable for all family members and pushchair-friendly. Enter online at www.breambaycollege.school.nz – if you enter before October 14 you go into the draw for a pair of running shoes from Smith's Sports Shoes.

Waipū Labour Weekend market

Just a couple of weeks now until the annual Labour weekend version of the Waipū Street Market.

Stalls will be set up right down Waipū's main street, as well as in Caledonian Park and the Celtic Barn, from 9am to 1pm on October 27. Street markets run on each Sunday of long weekends throughout the year - except for Easter weekend when the market is on a Saturday.

Dates for next year are set already, so put these in your diary: January 26, April 11, May 31, October 25. Check out the fresh produce, crafts, art, furniture, clothing, jewellery, food, live music and displays.

Non-profit community groups have free stall space. If you are interested in a stall contact Judy on 0273978933 or email streeetmarket@waipu.kiwi.

Junior cricket

Junior cricket starts on November 1, so if your year 1-8 child is keen to have a go at this summer sport, contact Kara Cunis on 0210458587 to register their interest.

Junior cricket starts on November 1. Photo / File

Soft ball cricket for year 1-6 players is on Friday nights from 5pm to 6.30pm at grounds around Whangārei, while A and B grade hardball cricket for year 7-8 players in on Saturday mornings, 9am-12pm at grounds around Whangārei, Dargaville and Kerikeri.

Dinner theatre comedy

Bookings are now open for Otamatea Repertory Theatre's latest show This is Your Captain Speaking.

Billed as a play, musical, pantomime, move, dinner show and comedy it is a great show for people who don't normally go to live theatre.

There are six shows over three weekends from November 1 to 17. You can fly economy class at $50 or business class at $70, both options include a three-course meal.

Tickets available at Tony's Lotto Shop in Maungaturoto or email Maura Flower at maura.flower@gmail.com.

Christmas party at the races

Book your spot now for Christmas at the Races on December 17 at Ruakākā – an ideal opportunity for end of year work or team functions.

Mark your calendar. Christmas at the Races is on December 17 at Ruakākā. Photo / File

Celebrate the season with an action-packed day of entertainment including food, drinks, live music and racing action.

Options range from a picnic on the lawn to a festively decorated and fully catered marquee of your own. Book now at www.theraces.co.nz .

• Email Julie Paton at moojoy@xtra.co.nz if you've got Bream Bay news to share with Advocate readers.