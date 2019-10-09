Investment in roading, our transportation network and housing are on the wishlists for Bay of Plenty business and community leaders eyeing up the Government's $7.5 billion surplus.

As well as a bumper surplus, the latest Crown accounts reveal the lowest debt levels in almost a decade.

The surplus is $4b higher than what was expected in May's Budget - and $2b higher than the actual surplus unveiled this time last year.

READ MORE:

Crown accounts: Government's $7.5b surplus is the biggest since 2008 GFC
NZ dollar rises on better-than-expected Government surplus
Government surplus becomes largest in NZ history

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.