Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Samantha Motion: Family violence an indictment on the Bay of Plenty community

Samantha Motion
By
4 mins to read
Family violence is not okay. Photo / File (posed by models)

Family violence is not okay. Photo / File (posed by models)

COMMENT:

I once knew a cop who worked in the Bay of Plenty for several years then moved to a touristy part of the South Island.

A few months in, his biggest comment on the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.