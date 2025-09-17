Tauranga crash causes serious injury and traffic delays
Police say they are at the scene of the crash on Queen Rd in Tauranga. Photo / File
A person has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in Bellevue, Tauranga.
A police spokesperson said the collision was reported on Queen Rd about 8.10am.
“One person has sustained serious injuries.”
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one person was taken to Tauranga Hospital.
A reader said people could expect delays in the area.