Tauranga crash causes serious injury and traffic delays

Police say they are at the scene of the crash on Queen Rd in Tauranga. Photo / File

A person has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in Bellevue, Tauranga.

A police spokesperson said the collision was reported on Queen Rd about 8.10am.

“One person has sustained serious injuries.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one person was taken to Tauranga Hospital.

