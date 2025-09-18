Jarad Davis, Kieran Rutherford, Brad Mahony, Jarod Watton from Tauranga Business Awards 2025 Business of the Year, Aquaholics. Photo / Salina Galvan

Nominations are now open for the 2026 Tauranga Business Awards.

And there is a refreshed selection of categories available for people to enter, says the Tauranga Business Chamber.

Chief executive Matt Cowley said there were new categories that reflect the region’s strengths.

“Tauranga is New Zealand’s export gateway, so forming a new category to celebrate our supply chain and logistics expertise is an exciting new addition, along with a Women in Leadership category,” said Cowley.

The chamber also announced Deloitte will join Farmer Autovillage as a sponsoring co-partner of the 2026 awards.