Jarad Davis, Kieran Rutherford, Brad Mahony, Jarod Watton from Tauranga Business Awards 2025 Business of the Year, Aquaholics. Photo / Salina Galvan
Nominations are now open for the 2026 Tauranga Business Awards.
And there is a refreshed selection of categories available for people to enter, says the Tauranga Business Chamber.
Chief executive Matt Cowley said there were new categories that reflect the region’s strengths.
“Tauranga is New Zealand’s export gateway, so forminga new category to celebrate our supply chain and logistics expertise is an exciting new addition, along with a Women in Leadership category,” said Cowley.
The chamber also announced Deloitte will join Farmer Autovillage as a sponsoring co-partner of the 2026 awards.
Deloitte Tauranga partner Paul Shallard, said the awards celebrated the drive, creativity, and leadership that make Tauranga and the Bay of Plenty vibrant places to do business.
“We believe in empowering local enterprises and supporting the growth that fuels our regional economy. We look forward to recognising those who are shaping the future and inspiring others,” said Shallard.
Mike Farmer of Farmer Autovillage echoed this sentiment.
“We’re proud to support the business awards as a co-sponsor and to stand alongside so many incredible businesses and organisations in the Bay.”
Big winners at last year’s Tauranga Business Awards included Business of the Year, Aquaholics, and the runner-up, Future Focus Early Learning Centre. Bovonic won the Excellence in Innovation Award, and AIMS Games Trust was the people’s choice pick.
Entries are now open for the 2026 awards. Entrants must be primarily based in the Western Bay of Plenty.
Chamber communications and events manager Carrie Brown said anyone can enter – they don’t have to be nominated or be a member of the chamber.
Businesses can apply themselves or be nominated by the public through a simple entry process focused on what separates businesses from their competition.
Winners would be announced at a black-tie awards gala in March, “with a capacity crowd at Mercury Baypark cheering them on”, said Brown.
Tauranga Business Awards key dates:
Nominations & applications open: September 17
Entries close: October 20
Finalists announced: November
Finalist judging: November to early December
Tickets on sale: November
Awards gala evening: March 12 at Mercury Baypark Arena.