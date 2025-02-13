Aquaholics, founded by Brad Mahony and Kieran Rutherford, was awarded the top acclaim on Thursday night at Mercury Baypark Arena.
The prestigious award recognises the plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying company’s exceptional achievements in an ultra-competitive construction sector, as well as its leadership and commitment to dissolving the ‘harden up’ culture among tradies.
Presented annually by the Tauranga Business Chamber, the Awards celebrate the region’s business excellence.
Convenor of Judges Jamie Lunam said the judges were blown away by Aquaholics’ exponential growth, given the inherent challenges in the mature construction sector where lowest-price often won tenders.
“Their ‘first in, last out’ leadership culture sets a strong example, fostering a dedicated, hardworking team that has kept winning new business.”
The judges praised Aquaholics for not only investing in its people, but for its innovative approach to employee mental health.
“Brad and Kieran’s passion to dissolving the ‘harden up’ culture in the trades sector is impressive and makes them a model for businesses in the region.”
Aquaholics not only excelled in service, but was also setting new standards in its industry, Lunam said.
“The company’s relationships with clients and partners, along with its commitment to raising industry standards, set a strong foundation for future success.”
In other standout businesses celebrated at the awards gala, Future Focus Early Learning Centre took both the Business of the Year Runner-Up and the Excellence in Māori/Pasifika Business awards.
Future Focus impressed judges with its pioneering approach to disrupting the early childcare industry, and its unique community-centred approach.
“Future Focus is changing the narrative of early childhood care through their ‘know me before you lead me’ approach, together with contracted psychologists, that celebrates individuality and builds strong relationships with each child and educator,” Lunam said.
“This is another business who is setting new standards in their industry, by going beyond normal childcare and leaving a lasting, positive societal impact.”
Another highlight of the event was the Excellence in Innovation Award winner, Bovonic, recognised for its simple, instant, and cost-effective technology to detect mastitis – the most widespread disease in the global dairy industry.
“Bovonic’s forward-thinking solutions are driving efficiencies for farmers and having a significantly positive impact on animal welfare,” Lunam said.
“Their work exemplifies the potential of local businesses to make a global impact through innovation.”
The Newstalk ZB People’s Choice Award – the only award to be voted by the public – was won by AIMS Games Trust, Australasia’s largest intermediate school sporting festival.
Tauranga Business Chamber chief executive Matt Cowley said it was great to bring the awards back to the region, after taking a year off in 2024.
“These awards shine a light on the best of business in the Bay of Plenty, providing great role models for other businesses to look up to.
“Although the calibre of winners this year was exceptional, all finalists should feel proud of their achievements and to be recognised. We look forward to sharing more of their stories in the coming months.”