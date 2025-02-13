“Brad and Kieran set out with a dream to own and operate a business that did things differently – and they have succeeded remarkably.”

Aquaholics stood out for its business success, and commitment to its people and community, Lunam said.

“It takes bravery to be in business, and Aquaholics is an amazing local example of that bravery, aspiration, and execution to keep winning contracts for many of Tauranga’s biggest building projects.

“Their ‘first in, last out’ leadership culture sets a strong example, fostering a dedicated, hardworking team that has kept winning new business.”

The judges praised Aquaholics for not only investing in its people, but for its innovative approach to employee mental health.

“Brad and Kieran’s passion to dissolving the ‘harden up’ culture in the trades sector is impressive and makes them a model for businesses in the region.”

Aquaholics not only excelled in service, but was also setting new standards in its industry, Lunam said.

“The company’s relationships with clients and partners, along with its commitment to raising industry standards, set a strong foundation for future success.”

Celebrations at the Tauranga Business Awards 2023. Photo / Salina Galvin

In other standout businesses celebrated at the awards gala, Future Focus Early Learning Centre took both the Business of the Year Runner-Up and the Excellence in Māori/Pasifika Business awards.

Future Focus impressed judges with its pioneering approach to disrupting the early childcare industry, and its unique community-centred approach.

“Future Focus is changing the narrative of early childhood care through their ‘know me before you lead me’ approach, together with contracted psychologists, that celebrates individuality and builds strong relationships with each child and educator,” Lunam said.

“This is another business who is setting new standards in their industry, by going beyond normal childcare and leaving a lasting, positive societal impact.”

Another highlight of the event was the Excellence in Innovation Award winner, Bovonic, recognised for its simple, instant, and cost-effective technology to detect mastitis – the most widespread disease in the global dairy industry.

“Bovonic’s forward-thinking solutions are driving efficiencies for farmers and having a significantly positive impact on animal welfare,” Lunam said.

“Their work exemplifies the potential of local businesses to make a global impact through innovation.”

The Newstalk ZB People’s Choice Award – the only award to be voted by the public – was won by AIMS Games Trust, Australasia’s largest intermediate school sporting festival.

Action from the AIMS Games 2024.

Tauranga Business Chamber chief executive Matt Cowley said it was great to bring the awards back to the region, after taking a year off in 2024.

“These awards shine a light on the best of business in the Bay of Plenty, providing great role models for other businesses to look up to.

“Although the calibre of winners this year was exceptional, all finalists should feel proud of their achievements and to be recognised. We look forward to sharing more of their stories in the coming months.”

Farmer Autovillage Tauranga Business Awards 2025 Winners:

• Farmer Autovillage Business of the Year – Aquaholics

• Newstalk ZB People’s Choice Award – AIMS Games Trust

• 2Degrees Excellence in Innovation – Bovonic

• Pacific Growth Services & Protect for Life Excellence in Māori/Pasifika Business – Future Focus Early Learning Centre

• Toi Ohomai Best Emerging Business – Tū Mai Rā Energy

• University of Waikato Employer of the Year – Stratum Consultants

• Zespri Excellence in International Trade – Oasis Engineering

• Tauranga Business Chamber Excellence in Manufacturing – Archishade

• Mercury Baypark Excellence in Marketing Impact – AIMS Games Trust

• KingSt Advertising Excellence in Industry Achievement – Fife Lane Kitchen & Bar

• HAYS Recruitment Emerging Leader of the Year – Viv Pachoud (Hatch Consulting)